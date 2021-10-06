Direct to consumer solution

"We're absolutely thrilled to see producers experiencing high-value direct sales on the platform since launching in May this year," says Ryann Calder, Wine Collective Direct Manager of Producer Growth.

The Digital Success Programme (DSP) addresses the problem of many local wine producers not having the tools, time, or financial resources to reach international consumers via effective digital marketing methods, he says. In 2019, New Zealand Winegrowers reported that 776,599 international wine tourists visited New Zealand and spent $3.26 billion. With borders closed to international visitors, digital promotion is the most effective means of connecting with international customers, Ryann says. "Different to the fast-moving commodity wine category, they craft wine category is characterised by consumers actively looking to connect at a personal level with the actual producer. Despite the decline in international tourists, overseas consumers haven't lost their passion to discover the premium wines of Aotearoa."

The DSP taps into more than 100,000 detailed data points accumulated by sister company nzwinehome. Combined with Google and Facebook sales analytics, such as attribution, transactional conversion, and behavioural trends, Wine Collective Direct is able to make data-driven decisions for its DSP campaigns, including an upcoming 2021 Collective Christmas Catalogue.

"Historically New Zealand winemakers successfully forged their reputation internationally by representing themselves, together, as a group under the 'Brand NZ' marquee at key trade and consumer shows around the globe," says Wine Collective Direct Founder Grant Rimmer. "Wine Collective Direct provides a perfect platform for producers from around our country to keep alive that shared spirit of togetherness. Acting collectively, we are stronger, and will go further globally together."

winecollective.direct