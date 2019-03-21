Tune in, turn on and drink less wine

Westland Milk to be sold to Chinese dairy giant
Chinese dairy giant Yili will pay $588 million for dairy co-op Westland Milk, it was announced overnight.
If New Zealand legalises medical marijuana, which seems likely, what effect is that likely to have on wine sales?
Ten states in the US have legalised marijuana for recreational use while 33 states have legalised medical marijuana. A joint study (pun unintended) by researchers at two US universities and one in South America claims a reduction in alcohol consumption in the US appears directly related to the rise in medical marijuana laws.
Using Nielsen data from 90 alcohol chain stores between 2006 and 2015 they compared alcohol sales in states that do not have medical marijuana laws with sales in states that do have medical marijuana laws.
Over the 10 years studied the counties located in medical marijuana states showed almost a 15 percent reduction in monthly alcohol sales. The researchers concluded that marijuana and alcohol are strong substitutes for each other. They share almost the same audience.
The impact of legalised marijuana on wine sales seems likely to be considerably greater as it will be used by a far greater number of people.
US wine consumers spent US$41.4 billion on wine in 2017. Adult recreational marijuana use is estimated to be US$7.7 billion in 2019 and US$14.9 billion by 2021.
The US is our largest wine export market. A fall in wine consumption is likely to have a negative effect on our wine exports. The legalisation of medical marijuana, and particularly recreational marijuana, could prove to be an even greater threat to our wine industry.
Joint study: http://bit.ly/2R7JOLB
Chinese dairy giant Yili will pay $588 million for dairy co-op Westland Milk, it was announced overnight.
The proposed sale of Westland Milk to Chinese company Yili is causing alarm among social media users.
Landcorp is paying members of its contentious environmental reference group (ERG) $1500 a day each – far more than other…
An Irish dairy researcher says despite admiring New Zealand’s dairy industry he has concerns about it.
OPINION: The PM's unrealistic claim of a free trade agreement with the EU before the end of the year is proving…
The biggest New Zealand Winegrower event of the year has wrapped up.
What do Nike, Starbucks, Haagen Dazs and New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc have in common?
Kiwi scientists are using a chemical fingerprinting technique to definitively and scientifically prove if a wine is really what it…
Wine appreciation is full of accepted rules and wisdom. Some are as simple as “red wine goes with red meat”.…
A new approach to viticulture has been developed in Amisfield in Central Otago, which can improve the sustainability of drip-irrigated…