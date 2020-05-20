Wine industry to lead in cutting carbon

New Zealand Winegrowers has made a commitment to the industry becoming net carbon-zero ahead of the Government’s 2050 deadline.

The pledge, made at a board meeting late last year, follows the inclusion of climate change as a strategic key focus area for the board.

Members received a communication in late March explaining that New Zealand Winegrowers (NZW) would support them through the transition, with an investment in programmes such as climate adaption (preparing for the effects of temperature increase and climate change) and mitigation (reducing carbon emissions).

“The world’s climate is shifting,” the email explained. “An unprecedented global response is underway to avoid the more severe impacts of climate change and prepare communities to transition to a net-zero carbon economy.”

The Bragato Research Institute’s climate change research programme is developing adaptation strategies, including climate change scenario models for each of New Zealand’s wine regions, as well as a “toolbox” of specific adaption measures for growers and wine producers.

Meanwhile, NZW is increasing its focus on carbon mitigation, says NZW Sustainability Advisor Tessa Chilala.

“The recently passed legislation does not specify policies or plans, so we’ll need to wait and see how it may impact our members’ business.”

She is calling on industry to share their stories of mitigating climate change. If you’ve got one, or know a “climate hero”, contact her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Zero Carbon Act

The recently passed Zero Carbon Act is designed to progress the global effort under the Paris Agreement, which seeks to limit average temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels by 2050.

The Act establishes the legislative framework for setting clear emissions reduction targets for all of New Zealand to reach in 2050 and beyond. To read more, go to Legal Matters on page 60.